8X8 PROTOCOL Market Cap Achieves $150,821.63 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $150,821.63 and $1,062.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.