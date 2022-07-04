Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 754,619 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

