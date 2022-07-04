Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 729,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,756. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $199,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

