Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is F M Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.5% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,035,063. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

