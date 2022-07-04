Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$14.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

