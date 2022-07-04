Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

