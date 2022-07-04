Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.41.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$9.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.99%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.