Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 580,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

