Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,510,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.08. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.