Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 408.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,971 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

