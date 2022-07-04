Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 15,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. 297,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,082. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

