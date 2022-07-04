Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANCTF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.