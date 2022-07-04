Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.
About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.