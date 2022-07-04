Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

