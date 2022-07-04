Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ATHE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

