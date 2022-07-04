Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $571.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.01. Amarin has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $6,659,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 349,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

