AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $67.47.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.