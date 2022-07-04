AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.
AMC Networks stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $67.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,771,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
