Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,501. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $962.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.