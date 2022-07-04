American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 845,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,179,698 shares in the company, valued at $65,260,158.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

