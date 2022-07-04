American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AMS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

