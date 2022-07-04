American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $283.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.07.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

