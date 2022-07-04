Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.89. 101,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.26. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

