Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 4th (AAV, AOT, ARX, BIR, BNE, BTE, CCA, CJ, CJR.B, CNQ)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 4th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$23.25.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.75.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$119.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($210.64) to €200.00 ($212.77). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $59.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.30 to C$12.60.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.25.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €71.00 ($75.53) to €64.00 ($68.09). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$47.00.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.49) to €28.00 ($29.79). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.75 to C$30.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$3.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

