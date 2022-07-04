Analysts Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Price Target at C$64.33

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

Several brokerages have commented on GDI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:GDI opened at C$45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.81. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.77 million. Research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford purchased 1,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

