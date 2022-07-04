Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Target Price at $196.86

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EHMEF opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. goeasy has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

