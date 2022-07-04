Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Accolade (ACCD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) in the last few weeks:

7/1/2022 – Accolade had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.

6/17/2022 – Accolade had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 289,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,888. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Accolade Inc alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accolade by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.