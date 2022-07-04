Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Accolade (ACCD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) in the last few weeks:
- 7/1/2022 – Accolade had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Accolade had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 289,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,888. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
