Analyzing Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Hang Lung Properties and Broad Street Realty are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hang Lung Properties and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Broad Street Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.33 billion 6.40 $497.81 million N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.59 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Broad Street Realty -38.85% -24.09% -4.68%

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 15 retail properties, including 13 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 2 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

