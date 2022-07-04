Analyzing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.94 -$88.56 million ($1.58) -0.69 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

Hycroft Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -100.07% N/A -47.44% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

