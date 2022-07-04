Analyzing Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 32.66% 9.77% 5.31% Transcontinental Realty Investors 3.45% 5.86% 2.77%

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 8 0 2.67 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $207.62, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 11.39 $533.79 million $5.16 34.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors $40.77 million 8.45 $9.40 million $0.15 265.87

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors (Get Rating)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

