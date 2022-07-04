Analyzing Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) & Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap 11.19% 24.65% 17.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Marcus & Millichap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.26 $6.46 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.13 $142.47 million $3.96 9.53

Marcus & Millichap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Offerpad Solutions and Marcus & Millichap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus target price of 9.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

