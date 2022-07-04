Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,232.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAUKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

