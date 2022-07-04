Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of ATBPF stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.30.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

About Antibe Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.