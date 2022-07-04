Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches One Day Volume of $121,051.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $301,967.88 and $121,051.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087930 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00269352 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00047344 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.