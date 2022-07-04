APY.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $302,237.74 and approximately $55.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

