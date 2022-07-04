Arianee Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $978.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00154393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00858694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00091748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015297 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,505 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

