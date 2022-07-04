Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

AHH stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 584,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $8,730,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 477,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

