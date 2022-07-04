Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 159 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Nordson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Shares of NDSN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.64. 8,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

