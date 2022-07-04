Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 0.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after purchasing an additional 662,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 511,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

DAR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.62. 63,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

