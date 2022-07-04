Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Invitation Homes makes up 0.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,792,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 452,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

