Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Chegg accounts for approximately 0.2% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chegg by 25.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Chegg by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 213,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 138,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,678. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.