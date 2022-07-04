Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

AX.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 255,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.58. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$10.93 and a 12-month high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.70.

In other news, Director Salim Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. Also, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at C$46,117,267.95.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

