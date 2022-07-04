ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €780.00 ($829.79) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($601.06) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

