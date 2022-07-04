Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $548.27. 37,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,514. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

