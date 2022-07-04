Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $197.92. 59,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

