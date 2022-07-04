Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.65. 48,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

