Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 313,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SouthState by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SSB traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $77.74. 23,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,427. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

