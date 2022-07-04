Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

