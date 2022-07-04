Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 1,725.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,169 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 1,600.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 341,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 321,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 19,576.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,706. Atotech has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

