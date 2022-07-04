Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,830.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $364,574.29 and $21,830.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00148566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00809911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00084145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

