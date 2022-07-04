Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

