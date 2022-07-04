Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Avalon stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avalon from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Avalon worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

